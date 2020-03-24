Anyone with symptoms can now be tested for COVID-19 at University of Utah Health’s drive-up stations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In response to the coronavirus crisis, University of Utah Health and ARUP laboratories are increasing their COVID-19 testing capabilities.

Dr. Michael Good, the CEO and Senior Vice President of Health Sciences at the University of Utah announced Monday that the ARUP labs can process 1,500 tests per day, adding that they’re still ramping up with a goal of 3,000 tests a day if their supply of test kits keeps coming.

"This will allow us to test more individuals with those symptoms who may now get this testing regardless of their travel or contact history".



–@MikeGoodMD, CEO of #UofUHealth — University of Utah Health (@UofUHealth) March 23, 2020

“We are all in this together. University of Utah and ARUP Laboratories are working around the clock to help our community fight Coronavirus and reduce its impact on our community,” said Good.

Dr. Kim Hanson, ARUP’s Section Chief of Clinical Microbiology, said that the lab is prioritizing the tests of medical professionals and patients already admitted to the hospital, expediting those results within 24 hours.

Officials said people are still asked to call ahead to ensure testing is necessary. Locations include: • Sugar House • Farmington • South Jordan • Redwood

