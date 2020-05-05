After 40 years, Salt Lake antique store closing over COVID-19 impacts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Signs along 600 South read “We Give Up,” and “Store Closing.”

The signs line the grass outside Euro Treasures Antiques, which has been in business 40 years in Salt Lake City.

Owner Scott Evans says business had been good — “We were doing well,” he said — until COVID-19.

“As soon as this COVID thing hit, it was like someone turned the water off. It was the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen. It was just crazy,” said Evans.

And Evans has weathered crises before. Many remember 2008 for the Great Recession; Evans says the year is also when he almost died from H1N1.

“I was in a coma for almost a month, which was no fun. We lost our home and everything,” said Evans.

But, even then, the business survived. This time around, with customers staying home and an uncertain economic future ahead, Evans says the store will need to close.

“When people are losing their jobs, there’s a lot of stress involved. When people are working down to part time from full time, it’s difficult. When businesses are shutting down — I don’t think we have a full understanding of the economic fallout from this pandemic. And it’s something we have to address,” said Evans.

“This nation has gone through a lot. And, I think we’ve battled. I think we’ve flattened out the curve. As we’ve been asked to do. And there’s been a lot of sacrifices. There have been people that have died. But the thing that I don’t think is being addressed, that is probably important to me as a small business man, is that economic hardships are as destructive as other things that we’re facing right now,” added Evans.

He plans to keep the store open in the coming weeks; the hope, he says, is to sell as many items as possible before closing. He says people can expect discounts, and deals, as the liquidation process moves forward.