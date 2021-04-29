Anti-vaccine flyers placed outside high schools ahead of on-site clinics

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Flyers urging against COVID-19 vaccinations have been placed on vehicles outside of two high schools in the Granite School District, where on-site vaccine clinics are set to roll out next week.

Earlier in the week, people putting fliers on vehicles outside Taylorsville High School were ordered off the property for doing so, and Wednesday, a student alerted staff that it was happening at Cottonwood High School too.

“We’re always just going to be very concerned about anybody attempting to come on school property who is not authorized to do so, and rightfully so,” says Benjamin Horsley, spokesperson for Granite School District.

He says the district is not mandating students 16 and older get vaccinated; they are simply hosting clinics put on through the Salt Lake County Dept. of Health. At issue, Horsley says, is the trespassing on school property, especially during school hours.

Nick Kader lives across the street from the high school.

“I understand people say big pharmacy, don’t buy into it,” says Kader, who is a nurse. “This is a matter of life and death, it really is.” .