TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4) – On Monday, May 30 at around 9:45 a.m., a Harley-Davidson motorcycle occupied by two people crashed into an antelope in Tooele County.

The two were reportedly traveling west on SR-12 near milepost 11 when an antelope jumped in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to strike the antelope.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the driver lost control of the bike, and both occupants were fully ejected.

Authorities say the male driver sustained fatal injuries at the scene, while the passenger was taken by ambulance and then flown to a local hospital in “extremely critical condition.”

Both occupants were reportedly wearing helmets, which were heavily damaged in the accident.

The names of the deceased and injured are not being released at this time pending notification of family.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.