Another Utah school district offering incentives to substitute teachers amid shortage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Yet another Utah school district is offering an incentive program to address a shortage of substitute teachers.

Like many districts in Utah and around the nation, the Granite School District in Salt Lake City is experiencing a shortage of substitutes to fill in during teacher absences. The Jordan School District, another in Salt Lake County, already launched its Temporary Substitute Teacher Incentive Pay Program. It offers up to $500 for substitute teachers who work a required number of days between October and mid-December.

Granite School District is now offering incentive bonuses for hourly substitutes who complete a certain amount of jobs each month:

Those who complete at least five jobs in one month will be given a $50 bonus on top of regular pay.

Those who complete at least ten jobs in one month will be given a $100 bonus on top of regular pay.

Those who complete at least 15 jobs or more in one month will be given a $150 bonus on top of regular pay.

“We are always exploring options to ensure we deliver on what students and staff need,” says Granite superintendent Dr. Richard Nye. “I implore anyone who has even considered the job of a substitute teacher to take a look at all Granite has to offer.”

Bonus pay will be available to qualifying substitute teachers in the Granite School District starting in November. It will include all sub-jobs from October. The incentive program will allow subs to receive bonus payments each month for the remainder of the school year.

In Utah, there is no state-wide licensing of substitute teachers but requirements vary by the school district, according to Teach Utah. In general, you will need a high school diploma, completed application and associated fees, official transcripts, and letters of recommendation. For more on the Granite School District’s substitute teaching policies, click here.

Another Salt Lake County school district, Canyons School District, is rolling out remote learning days on multiple upcoming Fridays to help relieve the pressures on teachers and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools in New York, Hawaii, Ohio, and New Mexico are also grappling with a shortage of substitute teachers. In one Oregon school district, substitute teachers can earn between $500 and $3,300 depending on how many days they work in the year.