Another Utah man arrested after assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man was arrested Monday in relation to crimes that happened during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a Joint Session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Landon Kenneth Copeland, 33, from Apple Valley, Utah, has been charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining on restricted grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Copeland reportedly made his initial court appearance in the District of Utah on April 29.

Court documents state Copeland entered the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, where he assaulted law enforcement officers and obstructed them from carrying out their duties.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) footage shows Copeland shouting at officers and pushing another crowd member into the police line before being pushed back. Shortly after, Copeland was reportedly involved in a tug-of-war-style struggle with police over a metal bike rack fence barricade. After one or more officers deployed a chemical irritant, Copeland is said to have tossed the bike rack toward multiple law enforcement officers.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah assisted in the prosecution, according to officials.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, who listed Copeland as #56 on their seeking information photos, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, with significant assistance provided by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office, according to officials.

In the first 100 days after Jan. 6, officials say over 400 individuals have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol breach, including over 100 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with tips is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.