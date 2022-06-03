RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Popular fried chicken sandwich chain SUPER CHIX will be holding a grand opening event this weekend, celebrating its fourth Utah location.

On Saturday, June 4, SUPER CHIX will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. and the first 100 people to arrive will get free chicken and fries. Free custard samples will also be given out during the event.

SUPER CHIX is a chicken, fries, and custard southern eatery with locations throughout Texas, Alabama, and Utah.

The new location joins dozens of other new businesses that have joined Riverton’s Mountain View Village.

Later this year, a Mexican-inspired restaurant with Las Vegas style-like entertainment will be opening up at Moutain View.