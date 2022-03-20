SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we welcome astronomical spring in Utah on Sunday, the weather will feel a bit more like winter as we have strong winds and some snow in the forecast.

A strong storm system is moving through the west coast tonight and poised to bring in gusty winds for many lower elevation areas. The winds ahead of the cold front are expected to be quite strong which is why the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a few wind advisories and a high wind warning for parts of Utah.

The wind advisories that are in effect at the moment are in the northwest part of the state where we are seeing wind gust speeds in the 10 to 20 mile per hour range throughout the second half of the day. The wind speeds will continue to hang into the overnight hours ahead of the approaching system which is why the advisory does not expire until the afternoon.

The second round of wind advisories go into effect throughout the day on Sunday as the cold front approaches. The first one that goes on is the advisory for parts of Utah county. This one will include the cities of Lehi, Provo, and Payson. Next, the wind advisory in southern Utah and the high wind warning in Castle Country go into effect as the cold front moves in. Under the advisories, the sustained wind speed will be between 20 to 35 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. In the high wind warning, sustained wind speeds will be in the 25 to 35 miles per hour range with wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour. Given the west to east direction of these winds, high profile vehicles driving on north-south bound directions may have issues.

But winds will not be the only thing we have to worry about. There is a winter weather advisory in place for the northern mountains that starts early Sunday morning and lasts until the evening. Snow is expected to fall ahead of the cold front that brings in more moisture to work with towards the later parts of the morning hours. Snow accumulation totals are looking to be in the three to seven inch range with a few localized areas seeing more. The snow will begin to taper off into the evening as the moisture source moves to the eastern side of the state.

Stay ahead of all the wet weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!