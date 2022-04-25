SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After selling out within 45 minutes of tickets going on sale on Friday, an additional show has been added to “The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.”

Garth Brooks has added a new opening night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 17.

The June 17 show will be the only return date in any North American city and is Brooks’ last Stadium Tour concert in Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. MDT.

Tickets for the June 18 show went on sale on Friday, April 22, with 50,000 purchased within 45 minutes, then quickly selling out.

The all-inclusive tickets are $94.95 each with an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

Fans can purchase tickets online, by phone, or by using the Ticketmaster app.