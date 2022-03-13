SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah! Hopefully losing that hour of sleep was not too hard on many of us. If you did not get the chance to set your clocks an hour forward, best to do that now.

Starting off our day, it will be a bit on the mild side with clouds hanging over us as this next weather system begins to move through the Beehive State. Given our warm temperatures this will be a mostly mountain snow maker with a few exceptions like the Cache Valley and Wasatch Back. Some higher benches may see some snowflakes mix in and even wet snow but not much in the way of accumulation is expected in the lower elevations.

Valley rain will be the most predominate type of weather during the first half of the day with a large swath of wet weather moving into the Wasatch Front by the late morning to early afternoon. During this time, the mountains will be seeing plenty of snow and even heavy snowfall rates at times making it difficult for traction and visibility.

Once this larger swath moves through, the showers become spottier and at times could end up producing a few rumbles of thunder. It would not be out of the ordinary to see some graupel in any of the thunderstorms either.

The showers will then begin to die out as we head into the evening hours and the skies will slowly clear up for a much drier evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay pretty warm even though we have all of this wet weather over us.

Northern Utah will be in the 40s while central and southern Utah will be in the 50s and 60s. The winds will also be blowing throughout the entire state with breezy conditions starting in the early morning hours as this weather maker begins to move in.

Also, avalanche danger will still be elevated so it is best to be careful if you are out in the backcountry.

In short, a wet Sunday for northern Utah with more mountain snow.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!