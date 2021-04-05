Another mysterious metal sculpture pops up, this time in southern Utah

Hikers and UTV riders visit the site of a metal sculpture in Three Peaks Recreation Area, Iron County, Utah, April 3, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Once again, a mysterious metal monolith has materialized in Utah. This time in Iron County.

Acting on a reader’s tip, Cedar City News set out Saturday afternoon to locate and document the large metal sculpture within the Three Peaks Recreation Area.

The reader’s photo depicted a person standing next to a steel panel jutting upward, with an outcropping of rock visible in the background – giving it an appearance similar to the one discovered in southeastern Utah last November.

That piece of metalwork, whose creator/installer remains unknown, attracted national attention and eventually brought hordes of people to the remote site in San Juan County like moths to a flame, until it was dismantled and stealthily removed by a disgruntled group of four men less than a week later.

