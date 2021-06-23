Another brush fire breaks out in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of yet another brush fire in Provo Wednesday evening.

According to Provo Fire and Rescue, the fire is located at 2972 S. Mountain Vista Parkway.

Photos taken at the scene show heavy flames and smoke billowing from an open field.

Courtesy: Provo Fire and Rescue

Courtesy: Provo Fire and Rescue

No further information about the fire was immediately available.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, firefighters were called to a different brush fire in Provo near 400 N. River Park Dr.

That fire reportedly started after a lawn mower hit a rock, setting off sparks that ignited the brush.

Fortunately, crews were able to contain the fire to less than four acres.

The Orem Fire Department responded along with Provo Fire and Rescue as the fire threatened homes near the Provo and Orem border.