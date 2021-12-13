Another big storm targets Utah; weather warnings already posted

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another large storm is heading toward Utah, and ahead of the wet weather, we are seeing increased cloud cover and whipping winds.

We have an atmospheric river impacting Central California bringing coastal flooding and heavy mountain snow and that moisture is going to push into the Great Basin. Atmospheric rivers are narrow bands of wind that transport large volumes of water vapor from the tropics to different climates. In this case, we will see a window of high-intensity precipitation that will bring snow to our mountains and valleys overnight.

Gusty southerly winds are the precursor to the storm’s precipitation layer, and so the West Desert will battle blustery conditions Tuesday.

Wild wind ahead of the wet #utwx coming our way, & precip starts as rain & changes to snow. Here's a look at snow levels. When they drop- we have about a 4-6 hour window of heavy, wet snow accumulating. Wed AM impacts expected on the commute!#utwx @thomasgeboywx @cesar_wx pic.twitter.com/nveCqahI1x — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) December 14, 2021

A “High Wind Warning” will go into effect at 6 am through 6 pm for the western side of the state including the Tooele and Rush Valleys. Gusts could get up to 65 miles per hour for areas under the warning, so blowing dust and crosswinds will be an issue with travel complications expected.

A “Wind Advisory” goes into effect for the same period for many Utah valley locations including Salt Lake Valley, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys, and Bryce Canyon Country. These areas could see wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour. Make sure you secure loose objects, like holiday decorations, ahead of the wind increase.

NEW: High Wind Warning w/ gusts up to 65 mph on the western side of the state including Tooele/Rush Valleys. Wind Advisory for Salt Lake County, parts of Utah County, Juab/Millard Co, SanPete & Sevier Valleys (gusts up to 55 mph) In effect Tuesday.#utwx @thomasgeboywx @cesar_wx pic.twitter.com/oNuWfevWGm — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) December 14, 2021

​Winds will become breezy behind the cold front as cooler air moves in. The front will move through Utah Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the moisture associated with it will transition from rain to snow.

Most valleys will see rain, heavy at times, and by Tuesday night, the rain will change to snow. Expect a period of wet snow late Tuesday into early Wednesday and due to timing, the Wednesday morning commute will likely have impacts.

Accumulating snow is expected and with impacts to travel many Utah valleys and mountain valleys will be under a “Winter Weather Advisory” starting at 11 pm through 11 am Wednesday.

The window of snowfall is longer in the mountains with a “Winter Storm Warning” going into effect at 5 pm Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. With strong winds and snow, mountains routes will encounter blowing snow, limited visibility, and winter driving conditions.

We do have a chance of seeing some lingering isolated snow showers Wednesday afternoon, but then the storm clears.

NEW: Winter Weather Advisory posted for many valleys including the Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake, Utah, Tooele, Davis, Weber, Juab, Millard & Cache Counties. Accumulating snow overnight Tue-Wed with AM travel complications! Totals on @abc4utah#utwx @thomasgeboywx @cesar_wx pic.twitter.com/2jGosSFEwr — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) December 14, 2021



Following the snow, temperatures will be close to freezing. Colder air sticks around and another storm will trek through part of Utah this week. Here’s a look at your latest forecast:

Stay ahead of the inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!