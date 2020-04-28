Annual Pioneer Day parade canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Parade participants pull handcarts during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Pioneer Day is a beloved only-in-Utah holiday every July 24 that features parades, rodeos, fireworks and more. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s annual Pioneer Day parade and its related events are canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the parade and other events will return in 2021.

In a statement released Tuesday, The Days of ’47, Inc. Board President Lane Summerhays emphasized the decision was not taken lightly and was made only after thorough consideration of public health guidelines from state and local officials.

“The Board expresses appreciation for all the work that has been done thus far, and wants to assure the public that plans will go forward in earnest for presentation of all events next year — hopefully in ways that will amply compensate for this year’s loss.”

The board acknowledged that conditions may change between now and July, but because considerable work necessary to prepare for such a large event, the decision had to be made now.