Annual Hope Walk in support of those with Huntington’s Disease goes virtual

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Huntington’s Disease Society of America, HDSA, Utah Chapter is hosting the Utah Team Hope Walk next month but this year will be a little different due to COVID-19. The walk will instead be held virtually on Saturday, Oct. 17.

HDSA says that this year’s walk will be a real walk, just on people’s own terms. People participating will be able to choose their own course.

Team Hope is the organization’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of those that struggle with Huntington’s Disease.

Huntington’s Disease is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain. In Utah, there are over 3,000 people who have been diagnosed with the disease.

The walk will be held on Oct. 17. Opening ceremonies via ZOOM will take place at 10 a.m. Registration is free for the event.

For event inquires you can contact Becky Blaine at 801-699-4996.