Annual chili cook-off offers opportunity for community to support homeless services

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The weather is finally cooling down, but the competition was heating up the Salt Palace Convention Center Wednesday.

The 33rd Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair returned with the city’s most renowned chefs cooking up their favorite creation all for a good cause.

The proceeds of the event will go toward The Road Home that helping families and individuals overcome homelessness.

“We are a 96-year-old organization that this year alone, has provided emergency shelter for more than 8,000 people, including over 1,500 children and housing for more than 3,000 adults and children,” said Becki Bradford, Chili Affair event chair for The Road Home.

Organizers said the Chili Affair provides a fun opportunity for the community to help improve the lives of people experiencing homelessness in the area.

The Road Home provides a variety of services to help people overcome homelessness including: emergency shelter by operating the Midvale Family Resource Center, the upcoming Men’s Homeless Resource Center in South Salt Lake; supportive services including a housing-focused case management team that offers assistance in finding housing and employment; and housing programs that aim to move families and individuals out of emergency shelters and into permanent homes. For more information, visit theroadhome.org.

