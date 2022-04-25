FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An anime convention is coming to Utah this summer, and with it, the opportunity to see some of your favorite voice actors in the flesh, as well as dress up in your favorite costumes to celebrate the genre.

“Anime Town” is coming to Utah this June, and is poised to bring the “largest and best anime voice actor celebrity guest list in the history of anime conventions.”

The event will be held from June 10th through the 12th in Farmington, only minutes from Downtown Salt Lake City.

The guest list includes voice actors from My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Hunter x Hunter, Naruto, Dragonball, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Pokémon, and more.

The event will be held at the Legacy Events Center, located at South 1100 West, Farmington, Utah 84025, and the schedule will be as followed:

Friday: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

As for cosplay, props can’t be made of metal, wood, or hard plastic. Additionally, no unauthorized selling of any kind will be allowed.

Anime Town’s “Zero Tolerance Policy” includes but is not limited to the following:

Bathroom policing

Unsolicited photography or recording

“Cosplay is not consent.”

Unsolicited physical contact

Unsolicited sexual attention

Deliberate bullying

Stalking

Intimidation of others

Offensive verbal comments or gestures

Physical contact, assault or battery

Harassing or non-consensual photography or recording

For more information, click here.

For any other questions, comments or concerns please email Animetowncons@gmail.com.