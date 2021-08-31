Animal services searching for owner of Boa constrictor found in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Are you misssssing a snake?

Well, you’re in luck because the employees at Sandy City Animal Services tracked down a 5-foot-long boa constrictor on Tuesday.

The snake was found in the area of 10100 South and 900 East.

These photos taken by the brave employees show the snake after it was tracked down by animal services:

Courtesy: Sandy City Animal Services

“If you are missing a snake, and it be would hard not to missssss one this large,” Sandy City Animal Services said in a Facebook post.

If you own this snake or know who the owner is, you are asked to call (801) 352-4450.

This isn’t the first time a boa constrictor has gotten loose in the Beehive State in recent months.

In late July, an 8-foot boa constrictor was reported missing from a Tooele County home after its owner knocked over a container the animal was being held in.

After over a month-long search, Tooele City Police say the owner contacted them on Wednesday to say the snake had been found next to a deep freezer within the home.