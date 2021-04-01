Angels Landing Trail temporarily closed for trail maintenance

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials say they will be closing Angels Landing Trail Wednesday, April 7 through Thursday, April 8, 2021, for maintenance on the chain sections of the trail.

The trail should reopen by 4:30 p.m. MDT on Thursday, April 8, 2021, according to officials.

Officials added the West Rim Trail will also be closed starting at the Grotto Trailhead to Scout Lookout (where Angels Landing Trail begins) from Wednesday, April 7 through Thursday, April 8, 2021, while crews are working in the area as well.

This section of the West Rim Trail will reopen once the maintenance is completed, according to officials.

