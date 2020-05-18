Angel Moroni statue being removed from Salt Lake Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The angel Moroni statue and capstone is being removed from the Salt Lake Temple Monday morning.

In a news release issued by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they stated crews were on Temple Square currently working to remove the angel Moroni statue and capstone that currently stands at the top the Salt Lake Temple.

The removal of the statue was part of the planned temple renovations but church authorities said the timeline was accelerated following the earthquake in March when the horn fell out of the statue.

The release states the statue and capstone will be preserved and refurbished before being reinstalled at a later date.

Work also continues to remove stones from the upper spires of the temple for preservation during the project and are expected to be reinstalled in the future.