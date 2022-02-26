UTAH (ABC4) – In a new series called “Under the Banner of Heaven,” Andrew Garfield will be starring as a detective investigating a double murder in rural Utah.

The Hulu Limited Series will be on FX and is based on the true-crime book by Jon Krakauer, entitled, “Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith.”

The book is nonfiction, and explores the origin of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as well as a double murder that was committed “in the name of God.”

The murder was done by two brothers, Ron and Dan Lafferty, and the 1984 case, “Utah v. Lafferty” gained substantial publicity due to the brothers’ notion that the murder was an act of divine revelation.

The Lafferty brothers were a part of the School of Prophets, a small group that holds many of the same beliefs as the LDS Church, but does not identify with those who call themselves Fundamentalist Mormons.

The series is directed by David Mackenzie, written by Dustin Lance Black, and produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

Andrew Garfield will star as Pyre, an LDS elder who is committed to his church and family but begins to question some of the church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer.

Here is a link to the official teaser.

The limited series will air in Spring 2022.