Andrea Bocelli set to perform at Utah’s Vivint Arena in October

Andrea Bocelli performs during the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As life begins to make its slow crawl back to normalcy, more artists are announcing concerts at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena.

One of those artists is world-famous tenor, Andrea Bocelli.

According to concert organizers, Boccelli’s “Believe North American Tour” will perform at Vivint Arena on October 30.

The 21-city tour will feature songs from Bocelli’s newest album, “Believe”.

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2014 file photo, Andrea Bocelli, right, and his wife Veronica Berti pose for photographers as they arrive for the “Celebrity Fight Night” foundation gala dinner, in Florence, Italy. Bocelli cant get away from opera even when hes relaxing at home home: His 2-year-old daughter, Virginia, prefers he sings opera songs to her instead of traditional lullabies. Bocelli married his daughters mother, Berti, earlier this year on the day Virginia turned two. (AP Photo/Francesco Bellini, File)

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Italian singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli in Concert at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

“It will be like going home, in each of the 21 cities,” said Bocelli. “It will be exciting to meet

again with the public of my beloved and great homeland who adopted me over 20 years

ago. I await that moment with the joy and trepidation I felt at the beginning of my

career. Because those arenas we meet in have a glimpse of the sun after such a storm.

Because I will sing for the life that wins, and thanks to music, we will celebrate beauty

and faith in the future together.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the public on May 3, concert organizers said.

All tour dates for Bocelli’s “Believe North American Tour” can be found below:

Tour Dates

OCT 13, 2021 / Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum*

OCT 14, 2021 / Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena*

OCT 16, 2021 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center*

OCT 17, 2021 / St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center#

OCT 20, 2021 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center*

OCT 21, 2021 / Houston, TX / Toyota Center*

OCT 23, 2021 / Sacramento, CA / Golden 1 Center*

OCT 24, 2021 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl #

OCT 30, 2021 / Salt Lake City, UT / Vivint Arena*

OCT 31, 2021 / Denver, CO / Pepsi Arena *

NOV 3, 2021 / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena*

NOV 4, 2021 / Portland OR / Moda Center*

DEC 2, 2021 / Cleveland / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

DEC 4, 2021 / Pittsburgh / PPG Paints Arena#

DEC 5, 2021 / Detroit / Little Caesars Arena*

DEC 8, 2021 / Philly / Wells Fargo Center#

DEC 11, 2021 / Boston / TD Garden#

DEC 12, 201 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena*

DEC 15, 2021 / NYC / Madison Square Garden*

DEC 18, 2021 / Miami / AmericanAirlines Arena#

DEC 19, 2021 / Orlando / Amway Center