ANCHORAGE, Alaska (ABC4) – The family of a missing Alaska woman with Utah ties is asking for help finding 21-year-old Sariah Barney Hildebrand.

Hildebrand was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 6. Family members report she left home for work that morning around 10 a.m. leaving her phone behind, which, according to family, was not common.

Hildebrand and her family are from Utah and Sariah attended Hillcrest High School. Family members have traveled to Alaska to look for her and are asking anyone with information to call the Anchorage Police Department.

Sariah is described as a 21-year-old Asian American female. She is 5’8” with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothing and shoes as well as a black crossbody bag. Her last known location was in Anchorage, Alaska.

ABC4.com will be following this story and will update as details become available. Please contact APD at 907-786-8900 option “0” with any information.