‘An unimaginable tragedy’, child dies in house fire in East Carbon

EAST CARBON, Utah (ABC4) – A large house fire has resulted in the death of a child out near East Carbon, Sunday.

According to the Wellington Fire Department, on March 28 around 1:47 a.m., the crew was dispatched to assist the East Carbon Fire Department on reports for a house fire located near Carson Street.

Officials say there were reports that home was “fully involved” and had heavy flame and smoke showing.

Upon arrival at 2:11 a.m., both fire department began to engage in an exterior attack, as they did, it was then brought to their attention that a child was possibly stuck inside.

According to the Wellington Fire Department, a rescue operation was immediately enacted but “due to the extreme heat and smoke inside the home, command relayed to the rescue team this was likely a recovery operation.”

Rescue crews say, within minutes of entering the home through the bedroom window of the trapped child, the victim was located and removed and loaded into a waiting ambulance and transported.

“Unfortunately everyone’s worst fears were confirmed and the victim’s injuries were unsurvivable,” writes the Wellington Fire Department. “Please keep the victim’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers along with the first responders in this unimaginable tragedy.”

