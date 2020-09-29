Amor: Loveland Living Planet Aquarium chooses name for baby toucan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The votes are counted and the results are in for the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium naming contest.

The baby toucan is now named Amor.

The aquarium launched the naming contest back in August. Utahns had the choice between five names and were asked to pick their favorite.

The options were Amarillo, Azul, Milagro, Rio and Amor. Amor was the winnning name with about 168 votes.