Among Us characters battle Utah elementary students in dodgeball match

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Students were in for a surprise after a couple of Among Us characters invaded their turf and incited a duel, Friday.

On May 7, two Among Us avatars slid on over to Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and demanded students to pit against each other in a couple of rounds of dodgeball games and field activities. Though there were no official victors, the characters and children participating were all masks and smiles.

Among Us crewmates are known as video game characters who are invaded by a strange and deadly imposter while traveling in a spaceship. They are humanoid creatures with a portly appearance, wearing monochromatic, full-body spacesuits and small backpacks.

According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the characters that took over Woodrow Wilson Elementary School strangely enough also talked very much like South Salt Lake Police Department’s very own Sgt. Hogan and School Resource Officer Chase Hermansen.

