PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Provo’s America’s Freedom Festival was cancelled back in May but that has not stopped them from putting on what they call “one of the largest, most thunderous fireworks spectacles in state history.”

All the other events for the festival were postponed until 2021, but organizers said they still partnered with NuSkin, Provo City, Utah County, and other supporters to bring residents a show fit for America’s 244th birthday.

There will be three synchronized displays at 10 p.m. on July 4, one at LaVell Edwards Stadium at Brigham Young University, one at Footprinter Park in south Provo, and one at Orem Community Park.

Organizers said the fireworks will reach a height of 1,500 feet, twice the height of fireworks at a normal Stadium of Fire show.

“2020 hasn’t been easy for many Americans or for many Utahns, but that’s not going to stop us from throwing a huge birthday bash for this country,” said Jim Evans, Executive Director for America’s Freedom Festival at Provo. “These fireworks are dedicated to the essential workers who keep us safe, and to those who keep our stores and homes stocked. And as always, to our brave women and men in the military.”

Those wanting to watch are encouraged to do so from near their homes or at viewing locations where social distancing is possible. The fireworks are expected to be visible for miles.

“Stadium of Fire will be back next year with a massive 40th anniversary event, along with all our popular patriotic events,” said Evans. “But we’re not letting 2020 off the hook! Look to the skies on July 4th for an unforgettable experience!”