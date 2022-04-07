SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is going to bring millions of dollars to Utah’s capital city next February.

Downtown Salt Lake City leaders are closer to finalizing plans for the week of festivities in February.

It may be 318 days away but downtown leaders are already getting eager.

It’ll be just the 2nd time the game has been hosted in SLC. It was last at the Delta Center in 1993.

“It will be Olympic proportions that we will experience that week,” said the executive director of Downtown Alliance Dee Brewer.

City leaders said it’ll be a great opportunity to showcase Salt Lake City and all it has to offer.

“Downtown will be transformed,” said Brewer. “There will be pop-up events and tents from sponsors, but we think it’s very important that we take this opportunity to show what authentic Salt Lake City is.”

Brewer said he’ll be busy as Outdoor Retailer will be in Salt Lake City in January of 2023 and it will bring thousands of visitors and so will the all-star game.

Brewer added there could be upwards of 50,000 visitors in the capital city the week of the all-star game and that could equate to an economic impact of $50 -$100 million.

“It’ll be great economic growth happening in various sectors that then will impact downtown because more people, more visitors, more employees are good news for restaurants for bars and merchants downtown,” said Brewer.

The goal is to increase the vitality of downtown Salt Lake City. Brewer added they’re doing everything they can to make sure the 2023 NBA All-Star Game is memorable for visitors.

“Part of the benefit is the platform that it provides Salt Lake City,” said Brewer. “We become America’s city for that weekend.”

Brewer said they’ll reintroduce the open streets concept during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

This means more room for vendors, musicians, dancers and sidewalk dining will be expanded.