Americans plan to spend up to $500 per child on back to school

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s just about time to send your kids back to school, and with that comes shopping for supplies, clothing, the latest technology, among other essentials.

In a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com a cross-section of 1,243 adults, ages 18 and over were polled and it found that 69 percent of Americans plan to shop for back-to-school items with 41 percent planning to spend up to $500 per child on back-to-school necessities.

Back-to-school shopping is a time where many ask questions along the lines of “what kind of statement will I make this year?” with their clothes, classes and more. Seventy-four percent of Americans will bring their kids along with them to pick out their own supplies.

Some of the questions posed:

Will Americans spend more or less than last year on back-to-school supplies?

47% said More

34% said the Same

19% said Less

The most costly items on Americans’ back-to-school shopping lists:

First-day-of-school outfit/new clothes and shoes (40 percent)

Technology/appliances (new computer), new phone, mini-fridge, etc 🙂 (35 percent)

School supplies (15 percent)

The same three items mentioned above were also the most important back-to-school items, but in a different order:

School supplies (49 percent)

First-day-of-school outfit/new clothes and shoes (26 percent)

Technology/appliances (new computer, new phone, mini-fridge, etc.) (12 percent)

How much Americans plan to spend per child:

$101 to $500 (41 percent)

$51 to $100 (36 percent)

$0 to $50 (17 percent

How Americans plan to save money on back-to-school shopping:

Shop sales (44 percent)

Use a cashback site (27 percent)

Use coupons (18 percent)

Where Americans plan to shop for back-to-school items:

Department stores (54 percent)

Office supply stores (31 percent)

Dollar stores (14 percent)

Boutiques (two percent)

