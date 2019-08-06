Americans plan to spend up to $500 per child on back to school

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s just about time to send your kids back to school, and with that comes shopping for supplies, clothing, the latest technology, among other essentials.
In a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com a cross-section of 1,243 adults, ages 18 and over were polled and it found that 69 percent of Americans plan to shop for back-to-school items with 41 percent planning to spend up to $500 per child on back-to-school necessities.
Back-to-school shopping is a time where many ask questions along the lines of “what kind of statement will I make this year?” with their clothes, classes and more. Seventy-four percent of Americans will bring their kids along with them to pick out their own supplies.
Some of the questions posed:
Will Americans spend more or less than last year on back-to-school supplies?
47% said More
34% said the Same
19% said Less
The most costly items on Americans’ back-to-school shopping lists:
First-day-of-school outfit/new clothes and shoes (40 percent)
Technology/appliances (new computer), new phone, mini-fridge, etc 🙂 (35 percent)
School supplies (15 percent)
The same three items mentioned above were also the most important back-to-school items, but in a different order:
School supplies (49 percent)
First-day-of-school outfit/new clothes and shoes (26 percent)
Technology/appliances (new computer, new phone, mini-fridge, etc.) (12 percent)
How much Americans plan to spend per child:
$101 to $500 (41 percent)
$51 to $100 (36 percent)
$0 to $50 (17 percent
How Americans plan to save money on back-to-school shopping:
Shop sales (44 percent)
Use a cashback site (27 percent)
Use coupons (18 percent)
Where Americans plan to shop for back-to-school items:
Department stores (54 percent)
Office supply stores (31 percent)
Dollar stores (14 percent)
Boutiques (two percent)
For more on this study, visit TopCashback.com