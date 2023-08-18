SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Local singers will soon have the opportunity to test their talents as the upcoming season of American Idol will be hosting Utah virtual auditions next week. To make sure Utahns are fully prepared for their big moment, ABC4 got the inside scoop on what to expect and what producers are really looking for.

On Monday, August 21, hopefuls from the Beehive State can showcase their talents for producers of American Idol — not from a stage, but from the comfort of their own homes via Zoom.

“It really couldn’t be easier,” says Senior Supervising Producer Patrick Lynn. “Once you come in, I’ll explain the entire process, sometimes bring in guests and play videos. Generally, I just try to put people at ease that auditioning for American Idol is one of the easiest things you can do.”

According to Lynn, hosting these auditions virtually opens up the show up to an entire community of singers that wouldn’t otherwise try out if they were held in person.

He points out that Noah Thompson — the winner of the American Idol in 2022 — first auditioned for producers virtually from a job site within his remote town of Louisa, Kentucky.

While contestants should be more comfortable auditioning virtually, Lynn says that nerves can still hinder a vocalist’s chances at moving on to the next round.

“One of the things I tell people is to do three things: pick a good song, sing a good song, and perform a good song,” he remarks. “A lot of times, people can technically sing well, but they kind of reel it in when it comes to the performance aspect because they’re nervous… Let it all hang out and give it everything you’ve got.”

Lynn states that vocalists will audition for several producers on Zoom to get a chance to finally sing in person in front of judges Katy, Luke, and Lionel. With the best of our state moving on to the judges, he shares one final piece of advice for those auditioning:

“Chase your dreams. Come on to American Idol and give it a shot… Showing up is the first hurdle you have to do — let’s see what you’ve got.”

Utah residents who would like to try out on Monday can sign up on the American Idol audition page.