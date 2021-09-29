American Fork Police Chief announces retirement

AMERICAN FORK, UTAH (ABC4) – After more than 30 years in law enforcement, American Fork Police Chief Darren Falslev has announced that he is retiring from the city’s police department.

Chief Falslev says he is deciding to retire to spend more time focusing on family and is looking to explore new opportunities.

“I have had a great opportunity to serve the communities of American Fork and Cedar Hills for thirty years,” said Chief Falslev. “I am grateful to the community for the opportunity that I was given. There are many great men and women in the police department who have and will continue to serve selflessly moving forward.”

Lieutenant Cameron Paul will act as interim Police Chief of the department until the city conducts a formal application process.

“Chief Falslev has been an incredible asset to American Fork and Cedar Hills,” said American Fork Mayor Brad Frost in a statement to ABC4. “His efforts in community engagement have made our police department more transparent, more understanding, and more involved, and our communities are safer as a result. He will be greatly missed. We wish him ongoing happiness in his retirement.”

Chief Falslev has been with American Fork Police Department since 1992 and is the city’s longest-tenured police officer. He was appointed Police Chief in 2016 and helped his department receive numerous awards for excellent police work, community engagement, and data-driven management practices. In 2018, Chief Falslev received the Chief of the Year award from the Utah Chiefs of Police Association and under his direction, the AFPD was the first city in Utah County to be accredited through the same association.