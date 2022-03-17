AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – American Fork has just announced Lieutenant Cameron Paul as their next chief of police.

Lieutenant Paul has been serving as interim police chief for American Fork City since September of 2021 when the previous chief, Darren Falslev, retired after 30 years of service.

“I am very humbled by this enormous responsibility,” said Cameron. “However, I am fully dedicated to fostering an environment where our officers and staff love to come to work every day. I am also extremely committed to ensuring our community members are proud of their police department and their officers. This will come as we continue to establish highly positive and unprecedented community relationships.”

Lieutenant Paul has spent his entire law enforcement career with American Fork (14 years). He has spent time in every facet of police work, including patrol, investigations, SWAT, and special victims, a press release states.

American Fork’s selection process for the next police chief spanned several months and included surveys, questionnaires, and several panels made up of city staff, elected officials, and other police chiefs. The city reviewed many applications, including ones from outside the state.