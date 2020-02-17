American Fork Police needing public donations for new K-9

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – The American Fork Police Department is asking for public donations to help them purchase a new kind of K-9.

AFPD are hoping to add a new pooch to their existing two-member K-9 team, but this addition would be just a bit different than what you would expect on the police force.

The department hopes to bring on a “Jagdterrier”, a smaller dog with a bit more stamina than the two Belgian Malinois they currently have.

AFPD Lt. Josh Christensen said their current K-9s are more designed and trained for sniffing out narcotics and apprehending suspects and can tire out after just about 30 minutes of searching. A Jagdterrier, on the other hand, can help look for individuals for several hours and their primary focus would be drug detection as well as search and rescue, he said.

Christensen said the K-9s they have are popular guests at schools and events but they are not able to mingle with the public like the smaller, less aggressive dog would be able to. The kids would be able to interact more with a Jagdterrier K-9.

The cost of purchasing a new Jagdterrier would be approximately $7,000, considerably less than a new Belgian Malinois. They are hoping the public will help them raise the money needed by donating to the American Fork Public Safety Foundation, a non-profit ran by the community.

For anyone wishing to donate, you can email AFPDK9@afcity.net or contact them by phone at 801-763-3020.

