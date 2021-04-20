American Fork police issues clarification about donating to the department

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4)- The American Fork Police Department took to social media to provide clarification on making donations to the department.

In a post on their Facebook page, department officials say they have received reports of citizens receiving forms for donations for the “American Fork Emergency Appeal National Police Association.”

A photo of the emergency appeal form can be found below:

AFPD explained that the solicitations are coming from the National Police Association, not from the department or American Fork City. AFPD said the solicitations “may mislead citizens to make donations that will never reach the Department or the City.”

Anyone who wishes to make a tax-deductible donation to the department may do so through the American Fork Public Safety Foundation, which “supports the activities of the department,” according to the department’s Facebook post.

Anyone who has further questions on making donations to the department is asked to contact American Fork police at 801-763-3020.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to the appeal form as a scam. This has since been updated to reflect the police department’s concern that the form “may mislead…”, rather than implying any intentional wrongdoing.