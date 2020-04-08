American Family Insurance returning $4 million to Utah customers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – American Family Insurance will return approximately

$4 million to Utah customers following recent approval by the state’s Division of Insurance.

The news comes as part of the company’s plan to return $200 million to customers who are driving less during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“American Family Insurance customers are at the center of everything we do. They are driving

less and experiencing fewer claims. Because of these results, they deserve premium relief,” said

Telisa Yancy, American Family chief operating officer.

The premium relief, approximately 30 percent of auto insurance premium for two months, will come as a one-time full payment of $50 per vehicle covered by an American Family personal auto policy. Customers will receive payments in the form of a check within the next couple of weeks.

American Family Insurance said relief payments are based on personal auto policies in force as of March 11, 2020, the date the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.



American Family has also extended private passenger automobile coverage to food delivery

drivers hired by restaurants.

Additionally, the American Family Insurance group, the American Family Dreams Foundation and the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will provide more than $6.8 million to COVID-19 relief and other non-profits, including through a 2-to-1 match for charitable donations given by its agency owners and employees in their local communities.

Customers with questions about this payment can go to www.amfam.com/relief-payment.