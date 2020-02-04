American Cancer Society Daffodil Days

The American Cancer Society is preparing for its annual Daffodil Days. It’s a time when individuals, companies, and organizations to purchase flowers and recognize others while bringing a touch of spring to the office or someone’s home.

Daffodils are significant because they are known as the flower of hope, which is a key part of fighting cancer. They are also the first flower of spring.

Daffodils are available in bunches and in pots and new this year, we have a bunch of 10 tulips. One bunch is $12, potted mini daffodils and a bunch of 10 tulips are $15, three bunches are $30, a half case of flowers is $275 and a full case is $500. A Gift of Hope for a local cancer patient can also be purchased for $25.

Orders can be placed at Utahdaffodildays.org The flowers will be available for pick-up during the week of March 23 at The Flower Patch.