Amelia Powers Gardner: first woman elected onto the Utah County Commission

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – Making history, Amelia Powers Gardner was elected as the first-ever woman to join the Utah County Commission, Saturday.

On April 24, Gardner wins in light of former Utah County Commissioner, Tanner Ainge’s resignation.

Congratulations to the first woman ever to be elected to the Utah County Commission, @Amelia4Utah! pic.twitter.com/kytV3p7J8t — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) April 24, 2021

“Thank you Utah County for your faith and confidence! I’m humbled and honored to have been selected by the delegates of the Utah County Republican Party to serve as Utah County’s next commissioner,” Gardner shares. “I look forward to serving alongside my friends and colleagues Bill Lee and Tom Sakievich and I thank former commissioner Tanner Ainge for his service. I also thank all the other candidates for running and bringing ideas for our county to the community.”

Courtesy of Amelia Powers Gardner

According to Gardner, as she anticipates overwhelming growth ahead, she is urging communities to come together.

“We need to work together as a community to ensure we have a strong vision and strategic plan so we can ensure long-term fiscal responsibility and efficiency…Let’s work together for a great future.”