TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A T-bone collision occurred Friday night involving an ambulance at 5400 S Redwood Rd. in Taylorsville.

United Fire Authority reports that the ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital around 8:20 p.m. when there was a collision in the intersection with another car.

The car hit the side of the ambulance, but authorities do not know who is at fault at this time.

Firefighters and the patient in the ambulance were uninjured, and the driver of the car was taken to the hospital in a second ambulance with minor injuries.

A third ambulance was called in to continue transporting the original patient.

Authorities are trying to determine if the ambulance had lights and sirens on, as some witnesses say that it did, but it has not yet been confirmed.

No further information is available at this time.