UPDATE: ‘Petite’ woman, not teenager, was subject of South Salt Lake Amber Alert, police give new details

SATURDAY 6/26/2021 1:22 p.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake Police are defending their decision to activate an Amber Alert after the alleged kidnapping of a ‘petite’ woman late Friday night.

Early Saturday morning, police issued a endangered/missing person alert after witnesses reported a juvenile was grabbed by a man, who then threw her over his shoulder, put her in a vehicle, and drove off.

Initially, the victim was described as 16 years old, standing about 5’4″ and weighing about 120 pounds.

Shortly after an Amber Alert was issued, South Salt Lake detectives were able to locate the victim and the suspect in a West Valley City vehicle. Danielle Croyle with the South Salt Lake Police Department told ABC4 the two had been found thanks to numerous tips from the community, including some family members.

After both individuals were brought in for question, Croyle says they learned the victim was not a teenager, but a woman born in 1985. Described as ‘petite,’ Croyle says the woman is 5’1 and about 85 pounds.

The uncertainty about the woman’s age, and her small stature, prompted the Amber Alert, Croyle explains. While police did not meet the requirements to enact an Amber Alert, Croyle says they received special permission because they “don’t have the luxury” to wait in these situations.

“We believed she was, at the time, a juvenile,” Croyle explained during a Saturday press conference. “She was small in stature, she had a small shoe size, and she was abducted, she was taken from that area. We may not have had the name, we may not have had the right date of birth, but we knew we had somebody that…needed police assistance.”

Croyle reports the suspect, 22-year-old Carl Gravitt was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, assault, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle used in this incident had previously been reported stolen, according to Croyle. It is unclear when Gravitt will be officially charged.

The unidentified victim was evaluated for injuries, but her condition is unclear. Croyle says this incident was domestic violence related, but additional details were not immediately available.

SATURDAY 6/26/21 9:14 a.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old juvenile has been canceled after she has been located along with the person of interest in what was suspected to be a non-family abduction.

According to the department’s media contact, both the teenage girl and the adult male captured on video in a suspected kidnapping on Friday night were found and brought into the South Salt Lake City Police Station for questioning shortly after the Amber Alert was issued.

SATURDAY 6/26/2021 8:39 a.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have issued an Amber Alert after a possible kidnapping or abduction was captured on video surveillance on Friday night.

The incident has been categorized as a non-family abduction, according to the alert.

At a convenience store located at 310 E 3300 S in South Salt Lake, video shows a man driving a 1990 red Nissan Pathfinder with the license plate 798ZDF pulling into the parking lot at 10:28 p.m. As he is shown walking towards the store, a juvenile female passenger can be seen exiting the vehicle and running towards another patron, possibly trying to hide or escape.

The man then is captured running after her, grabbing her and throwing her over his shoulder, putting her back in the vehicle, and driving away. The female was trashing and trying to break free the whole time.

An Amber Alert was activated at approximately 8:24 a.m. on Saturday. Police issued an endangered missing advisory at around 4:33 a.m. earlier in the morning.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30’s, long dark hair, worn in a partial ponytail and was wearing a white tank top, black baggy shorts, white belt, white shoes.

Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police

The victim, who was not named at this time, is listed as a 16-year-old with blonde hair standing 5-foot-4, weighing 120 pounds and was wearing a black sweatshirt, pink shorts, and was either barefoot or wearing white shoes.

Those with any information are asked to call police at 801-840-4000 or to simply dial 9 1 1.