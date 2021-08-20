AMBER Alert issued for two children in Price

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children who were abducted out of Price.

Police say the children are Manson Rowley who was last seen in pajamas along with Arson Mangum last seen in pajamas.

Manson Rowley is 3’11” and weighs 50 pounds. He is 8-years-old with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Arson Mangum is 3’5″ and weighs 40 pounds. He is 6-years-old with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say the suspect is identified as Derek Michael Rowley. He is 6 foot and weighs 190 pounds. Police say he also has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police describe Derek Michael Rowley to have a crown tattoo on the left side of his neck, a skull tattoo on his right hand, and tattoos on his right arm.

Derek Michael Rowley is driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington license plate C66780T. The truck is described to have a flatbed.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Price Police 435-637-0890 or simply dial 911.