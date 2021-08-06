AMBER Alert issued for infant abducted in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant from West Jordan.

Police say the child is Nora Nelson, who was last seen wearing a white onesie with animal prints. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Nora is 2’5″ and weighs about 37 pounds.

West Jordan Police say Nora is believed to be with her mother, Yorbalina Varga. She is 5’5″ and weighs about 160 pounds.

Yorbalina has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

In the slideshow below are a photo of Nora and Yorablina.

Nora Nelson, left, was allegedly abducted out of West Jordan. An AMBER Alert has been issued as of Friday, August 6. (West Jordan Police)

Yorbalina Varga, the suspect in an AMBER Alert issued for an abducted West Jordan infant. (West Jordan Police)

Police say Yorbalina drives a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate F 9 6 0 W A.

Below is a photo of the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000 or simply dial 911.