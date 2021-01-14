Amber alert issued for infant abducted in Price

PRICE, Utah (ABC4 News) – An amber alert has been issued for a child that was abducted Thursday.

The suspect in the abduction is identified as Jacqueline Gardner. Police say Gardner is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 165lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The child abduction victim is an infant that has been identified by police as Vallye Lorane Turner. Vallye has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 21 inches tall and weighs about 7 lbs.





The incident happened in Price, Utah and Police say the suspect was driving a red 1999 Volkswagen Jetta Gls with license Plate 2G4WZ.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call police at 435-6363-190 or call 911.