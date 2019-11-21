Breaking News
Amber Alert activated after baby abducted in Clinton, UT.

Amber Alert issued for infant abducted in Clinton

Local News
Taylor Webb

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah authorities activated an Amber Alert after an infant was abducted in Clinton.

Clinton police said 3-week-old Audrey Westfall was taken by her birthmother Taylor Webb around 5:15 p.m.

According to police, the baby currently lives with her maternal grandmother who has court-ordered guardianship.

Webb, 25, is described as a white woman who is 5’5” tall and 130 pounds. She has long dark blond/brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. Police say she was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a gray zip-up jacket over the shirt, black stretch pants, and black and white Avia shoes.

Webb is reported to have “Exhale the Negative, Inhale the Positive” tattooed across her left and right clavicle.

The infant was in a black and gray baby carrier with a green and pink quilted blanket. Investigators believe they are currently on their way to the Modesto, Calif. area, but they are unsure by what means.

If you have any information please call the Davis County Sheriff at 801-451-4141 or simply dial 9-1-1.

