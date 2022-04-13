SALT LAKE CITY – An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who are missing from Salt Lake City Monday evening.

The three children who are missing are 3-month-old Fermin Figueroa-Peralta, 6-year-old Fransisco Martinez-Peralta, and 8-year-old Kristian Martinez-Peralta.

Officials believe the three children are most likely in or around North Eagle Butte, South Dakota.

Police are calling this incident a custodial abduction because they believe the children are with their mother, 27-year-old Conchita Leona Peralta, and 33-year-old Fermin Figueroa-Luque.

This investigation started on Wednesday when the Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) contacted the Salt Lake City Police Department and notified officers about a recent court ruling ordering Conchita Leona Peralta to surrender her children into DCFS protective custody.

When the mother did not surrender the kids, both DFCS and SLCPD attempted to contact Leona-Peralta with no response.

Police say Leona-Peralta may be driving a black Dodge Challenger sedan with Utah license plate G919NX.

Because the children were last seen in Salt Lake City, SLCPD worked with the Utah Department of Public Safety to issue the AMBER Alert in Utah so an AMBER Alert could be simultaneously issued in South Dakota.

“People in Utah will not receive the traditional Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on their mobile devices because the three children are likely already out of state, based on the investigation,” a press release from SLCPD states.

Anyone who sees the children, or their mother, should call 9-1-1 immediately.

No other details have been released.