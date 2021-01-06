Amber Alert issued following alleged SLC child abduction

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An Amber Alert has been issued in Davis County.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a child was reportedly abducted in Salt Lake City.

Authorities say the suspect is Maria Ann Torres. She is 5’3″, about 130 pounds, and has brown hair. She has a scar on her right forearm, and multiple tattoos on her back, legs, and arms.

The child victim is an infant, identified as Baby Torres. It is unknown what he was wearing and is 1’7″, weighing about eight pounds.

The abduction reportedly happened in Salt Lake City.

Maria Ann Torres is believed to be driving a red 2004 Volvo S80 with license plate F551PE.

This is an Amber Alert notification of a child abduction. The Davis County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information please call police at 801-451-4141 or simply dial 911.