UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after boy found, suspect arrested

WEDNESDAY 4/28/2021 6:26 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy abducted from Salt Lake City has been canceled.

Police issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday night after six-year-old Tru Nakhawit was reportedly abducted from the area of 1200 W. Iola Avenue.

Police were also searching for 35-year-old Julian Ulibarri, the suspect in the abduction.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, Salt Lake City Police confirmed Tru has been located and Ulibarri has been taken into custody. Authorities tell ABC4 this wasn’t a random abduction – the victim and suspect know each other.

We have located Tru and taken the suspect into custody, the Amber Alert has been cancelled. We appreciate all those who kept an eye out. pic.twitter.com/yWiq1M6tYk — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) April 28, 2021

This is a developing story; ABC4 is working to gather more information and will update this story as details become available.

WEDNESDAY 4/28/2021 6:04 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a six-year-old boy that police say has been abducted.

Salt Lake City Police issued the first alert shortly before midnight, identifying the child as Tru Nakhawit. He is 3′ 10″ and weighs about 38 pounds. Tru was last seen wearing khaki pants and possibly a black shirt. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Tru Nakhawit

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Julian Ulibarri. He is 5’10” tall, weighing about 170 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes with pierced ears.

Julian Ulibarri

Police say the abduction happened at 1259 W. Iola Avenue and Julian was driving a gold Toyota Camry.

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say that vehicle has been located, but Julian and Tru have yet to be located.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 or dial 911.