SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Amazon Prime Day has arrived and it’s all hands on deck for workers at Salt Lake City warehouses.

Prime Day is a shopping event with deals exclusively for Prime Members. Prime members receive perks like free shipping, exclusive sale days and pre-sales events.

Although anyone can participate in Prime Day, those that are not Prime members will not receive the sales prices or perks. If you’re not yet a Prime member, you can participate in Prime Day by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or paid Prime membership.

An Amazon site leader based in Salt Lake City says a lot of work goes into preparing for this day. He adds they can see up to a 70% jump in volume of work with deliveries needing to go out to customers.

A year ago, Amazon sold over 300 million items. They say it saved their customers over $1.7 billion dollars worldwide.

“We spent weeks preparing, this is like a Super Bowl for us. So, a lot of work and prep goes into a day like this,” Amazon multi-site leader Steve Volk says.

Volk says shoppers can save up to 75% on some Amazon devices like Alexa and Fire TV and of course deals on popular houseware items and clothing. Shoppers can also find Amazon famous Lightning and Buzzworthy Deals.

Prime members will have to hurry though as they only have until July 12th to shop the deals.