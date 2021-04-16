Amazon to open new facility in Weber County

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A new Amazon delivery station will open in Weber County.

Amazon says the more than 150,000 square-foot delivery station will be located at 1650 West and I-84 in Marriott-Slaterville. It will be one of 250 delivery stations in the U.S. that help ensure packages get to your doorstep.

The new facility is expected to open in early 2022 and “will generate hundreds of new full-time and part-time associate jobs, all paying at least $15 per hour, as well as hundreds of driver opportunities through Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex,” the company announced Thursday.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development highlighted Amazon’s hiring efforts, investment, and economic impact in Utah. That includes:

More than 8,000 jobs created in the state

Contributions to the creation of thousands of indirect jobs

Investing more than $1 billion in Utah since 2010, including in infrastructure and compensation

“We’ve invested billions in safety measures, prioritizing our employees’ health and safety above everything else,” says Ben Anderson, General Manager of Amazon’s new fulfillment center in West Jordan. “In addition to increased frequency and intensity of cleaning at all of our buildings, Amazon offers widespread COVID-19 testing for employees and we provide two weeks of paid time off for anyone diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19.”

Anderson adds that “more than 21,000 small and medium-sized business sellers and independent authors are currently growing their businesses with Amazon in Utah.”

Within the Beehive State, Amazon currently operates three fullfilment centers, one sort center, three delivery stations, and has plans to launch two new delivery stations later this year. The company also operates four Whole Foods Market grocery stores in and around Salt Lake City.