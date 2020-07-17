Amazon to hire over 1,500 full-time positions at West Jordan facility

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Amazon announced that they will be hiring for more than 1,500 new full-time positions ahead of the opening of Amazon’s newest fulfillment center in West Jordan. The new Amazon facility is located at 7148 W. Old Bingham Hwy in West Jordan.

Amazon also recently opened up a delivery station in Salt Lake City. With the launch of the two new Amazon locations in Utah, Amazon will grow to more than 5,000 full-time employees in Utah.

Employees at the new West Jordan fulfillment center will receive inventory, pack and ship customer orders, and support network logistics.

“We are thrilled to begin hiring for this fulfillment center particularly because we are launching a brand new service for customers here in Utah,” said Ben Anderson, Site Leader for the more than one million square-foot facility. “Associates will pick, pack, and ship large items such as bulk cleaning supplies and paper goods, pet food and supplies, patio furniture, baby strollers, and outdoor sports equipment like kayaks, skis, and fishing gear. This is the first building of this type in Amazon’s Utah operations which means customers will be able to get large items that much faster.”

Hiring for Amazon’s West Jordan fulfillment center is taking place now. New, available jobs are released on a rolling basis and fill up fast. Amazon encourages interested candidates to sign up for text alerts in order to receive notification of open roles.

“We are pleased to see Amazon’s continued growth in the State of Utah, creating thousands of new jobs in our communities, which is good news particularly during these unprecedented times,” said Val Hale, Executive Director Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “Whether you’re a recent college graduate or you may recently have lost a job due to COVID-19, Amazon’s new customer fulfillment and delivery facilities are offering jobs with great pay and benefits, and career development opportunities close to home. It is reassuring to see the company’s continued investment in our state’s economy as well as to know it puts the safety of its employees first, and is focused on making sure existing and future employees are protected where they work.”

Job candidates must be at least 18-years-old and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. All interested candidates need to apply online where they can indicate a shift preference and select an appointment time to attend an upcoming hiring event and orientation.