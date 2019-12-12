Days
Amazon presents Volunteers of America, Utah with $30K donation to fight homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Amazon’s Salt Lake City-based customer fulfillment and delivery teams came together for a special, surprise delivery to Volunteers of America, Utah

A group of about 20 Amazon volunteers presented a large check for $25,000 and $5,000 in blankets, sleeping bags, and coats to help support the organization’s efforts to end homelessness.

The event took place at the Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center where volunteers helped sort donations and served meals to 200 homeless women.

“At VOA, we rely in great part on the support and generosity of the Salt Lake community to help serve approximately 10,000 children, youth, women, and men in Utah each year,” said Cathleen Sparrow, Chief Development Officer of Volunteers of America, Utah.

Sparrow hopes Thursday’s donation and volunteerism increase awareness for the needs of those impacted by homelessness in the greater Salt Lake City community and inspire others to volunteer and give back this holiday season.

